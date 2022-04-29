Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $493,902.00

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Peony has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and $493,902.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 213,358,266 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

