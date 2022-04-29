Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,302,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

