pEOS (PEOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $21.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.75 or 0.07302612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

