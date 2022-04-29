Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

