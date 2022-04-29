Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $13.84. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 168,751 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

