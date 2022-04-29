Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €226.54 ($243.59).

RI stock opened at €193.50 ($208.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €198.62. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

