Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.31 ($244.42).

RI stock traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during trading on Friday, reaching €193.50 ($208.06). 394,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €191.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €198.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

