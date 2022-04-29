Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Increased to €220.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €217.00 ($233.33) to €220.00 ($236.56) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($247.31) to €234.00 ($251.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

PDRDF stock traded down 0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching 203.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of 187.13 and a 1-year high of 246.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of 209.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

