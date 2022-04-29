Perth Mint Gold Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,239.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $1,890.24 or 0.04886962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $1,239.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00100701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

