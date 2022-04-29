Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

