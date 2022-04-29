Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 185,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,872,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

