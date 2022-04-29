Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $308.00

Phore (PHR) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Phore has a market capitalization of $515,167.14 and approximately $308.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002405 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,749,523 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.