Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $51.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 752,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,533. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

