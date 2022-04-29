Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

PDM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.66. 7,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,037. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

