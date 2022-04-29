Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 23,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,561. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.
PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
About Pilgrim's Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
