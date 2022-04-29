Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

