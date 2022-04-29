PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.60

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 9610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $498,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,016,000 after acquiring an additional 980,076 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

