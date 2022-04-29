PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.38

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 148346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.