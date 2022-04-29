Pinkcoin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $783,739.85 and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00245192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.08 or 0.00577626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,924,866 coins and its circulating supply is 435,664,430 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

