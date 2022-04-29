Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.32.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

