Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $41.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

