Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. Pinterest has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

