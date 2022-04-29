Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 373.7% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.