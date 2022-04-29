Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.15.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $234.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.