Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $278.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.15.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $234.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

