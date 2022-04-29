Piper Sandler Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $32.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

