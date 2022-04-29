PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0018

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $995,929.41 and approximately $1,329.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00772065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00198490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022441 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

