PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

PJT Partners stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,998. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PJT Partners by 103.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

