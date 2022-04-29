Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,092. Playtika has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Playtika by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Playtika by 5,726.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 859,335 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

