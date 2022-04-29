Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $990,010.44

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $990,010.44 and $9,706.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $49.50 or 0.00127746 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00100632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

