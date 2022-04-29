Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.81).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 263 ($3.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 929.17. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

