Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

POYYF remained flat at $$3.31 during trading on Friday. 307,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

