Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of POWI traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

