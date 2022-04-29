PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.