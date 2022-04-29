PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CEO Sells $214,950.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAA. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

