Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.27.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.82. 62,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

