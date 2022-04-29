Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading 0% Higher

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

