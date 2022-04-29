Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.