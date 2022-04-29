Project TXA 1-Day Volume Tops $407,294.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00005033 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $4.99 million and $407,294.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00058008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

