Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,949 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1,170.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $10.24 on Friday, hitting $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,163. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.