ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.