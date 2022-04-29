Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 824.5% in April

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, an increase of 824.5% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 3,702,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.