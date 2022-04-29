ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Shares Down 1.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.