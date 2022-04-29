ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Reaches $37,192.99

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 38.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $37,192.99 and approximately $34.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00244786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00587231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 191,621,399 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

