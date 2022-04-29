PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 2.9%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. 130,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 183,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)
