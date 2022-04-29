Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.68 ($116.86).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €68.46 ($73.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a one year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.