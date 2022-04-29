Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.50 ($115.59).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock traded down €0.72 ($0.77) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €68.46 ($73.61). The stock had a trading volume of 500,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.