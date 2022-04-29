Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Get Puma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($132.26) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($116.13) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.