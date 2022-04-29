PUTinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $734.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

