PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.